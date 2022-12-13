"Should retire already" - Wrestling fans fret over AEW star Sting's health status after he announces recovery from recent surgery

Wrestling legend Sting has enjoyed an exhilarating run with All Elite Wrestling since his debut in December 2020. He has managed to wow audiences with his death-defying acts for a man at the stage of his career. However, there are some fans who are getting a bit worried about his health.

The Icon has become a special attraction in AEW as he has strayed away from his more traditional style of wrestling. Instead, he has thrown caution to the wind during every match he has been involved in, often finding himself leaping from balconies somewhere in the arena.

This could be down to his partnership with popular AEW star Darby Allin, who has become known for being one of All Elite Wrestling's premier daredevils, and has zero regard for his own health or well-being.

POV @Rob_Povia Seeing a 62-year-old @Sting dive from the top rope both inspires me to do great things and teaches me not to whine about being old at 43 #AEW Dynamite #AEW Seeing a 62-year-old @Sting dive from the top rope both inspires me to do great things and teaches me not to whine about being old at 43 👏 #AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/DSkIFBXTD1

Sting recently announced that he had undergone knee surgery to improve his in-ring performance, which has led to a number of fans having their say on Twitter.

While a number of fans see this surgery as a way to help The Icon perform more insanely dangerous moves, others believe that this is a sign that he should be careful or even hang up the boots for good.

‘虚’ @theparadoxgawdd @WrestlePurists Bro wrestling better than Goldberg with very bad knees. Goldberg whole career is in the dumpster @WrestlePurists Bro wrestling better than Goldberg with very bad knees. Goldberg whole career is in the dumpster 😂 https://t.co/eo4Af82Mu2

Steve Jarøch @IlyaDangle @WrestlePurists Meaning he'll be back to bury more young talent to feed his ego in no time @WrestlePurists Meaning he'll be back to bury more young talent to feed his ego in no time

Adam @AdamWheeze @WrestlePurists Full Gear was 4 weeks ago and this man had a match Stinger please take it easy haha @WrestlePurists Full Gear was 4 weeks ago and this man had a match Stinger please take it easy haha

Asher @nzx3lite WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”



- Sting

(via K&C Masterpiece) “I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”- Sting(via K&C Masterpiece) https://t.co/K56OupT12S He is preparing to hit that Destroyer. twitter.com/WrestlePurists… He is preparing to hit that Destroyer. twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Cam @BigCTCB WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”



- Sting

(via K&C Masterpiece) “I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically just a clean out on my very old knees.”- Sting(via K&C Masterpiece) https://t.co/K56OupT12S Getting himself ready for his next insane spot. Sting and Darby are genuinely one of the most entertaining tag teams going at the minute twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Getting himself ready for his next insane spot. Sting and Darby are genuinely one of the most entertaining tag teams going at the minute twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

Sting is still undefeated in his AEW career

No, your eyes don't need testing, you did read that correctly. Despite debuting for the company over two years ago at the time of writing, Sting has yet to taste defeat in his AEW career.

The Icon currently sits on an impressive record of thirteen wins and zero losses, with all of his victories coming in tag team matches with Darby Allin by his side.

Allin isn't the only person to team with the 63-year-old, as the likes of CM Punk, Miro and The Hardys have all picked up wins in their respective AEW careers with the veteran by their side.

Given that the likes of Hook and Jade Cargill have won titles while maintaining their undefeated streaks, do you think the 63-year-old could win AEW gold? Let us know in the comments section down below!

