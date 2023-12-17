Skye Blue undergoes possible name change after heel turn on AEW Collision

Following her heel turn on the latest episode of Collision, it seems that a possible name change may be in the cards for Skye Blue. This may be the case if she indeed ends up joining the House of Black.

Earlier tonight, Julia Hart came out to confront Abadon following her win. She has been teasing the AEW star for weeks and seemingly flaunting the TBS Championship. This time, the 31-year-old and Hart finally engaged in a brawl inside the ring.

Skye Blue then arrived, and it seemed like she was there to assist The Living Dead Girl in her tussle with the House of Black member. Instead, she blindsided Abadon and combined forces with Hart, confirming her heel turn.

This resulted in Thunder Rosa coming out to make the save and even the odds. Many believe Blue officially joined the Malakai Black-led faction after embracing the dark side. Interestingly, AEW announcer Nigel McGuinness referred to the up-and-coming star as "Skye Black" after she aligned with Hart.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will make this name change official and add Blue to the heel stable.

