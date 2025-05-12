"Slip him some information" - WWE tricked Tony Khan into paying big money to AEW star, believes wrestling veteran

A wrestling veteran claimed that WWE intentionally led AEW President Tony Khan to pay more money for a star. This was Jim Cornette, who shared his thoughts about Daniel Garcia re-signing with AEW late last year.
Garcia, one of the top young stars on the roster, is currently All Elite after he re-signed with the promotion in October 2024. Since renewing the contract, he had a great reign as the TNT Champion and has been one of the mainstays of AEW Collision.
When the Red Death's AEW contract was about to expire, the global sports entertainment juggernaut showed great interest in signing the up-and-rising star. He even took some time off to make the important decision. During that period, multiple reports emerged which said that WWE was highly interested in signing him.
While speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette said that WWE possibly tried to increase Tony Khan's bill by hyping up the former TNT Champion.
"I swear to you I can see it happening in the WWE office when they would hear a contract was up and they would 'Yeah, slip him some information, tell him you got an internal memo. We want Garcia, we'll pay any price for Garcia,' to run Tony's talent bill up. Because he did f***ing go to great lengths to sign this sucker and he has produced nothing," he said. (00:50- 01:20)
Daniel Garcia reveals why he chose AEW over WWE
The former TNT Champion decided to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion last year when Triple H was ready to offer him a contract.
While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Garcia claimed that he chose to sign with AEW as he would also get opportunities to wrestle at other major promotions like NJPW, CMLL, and other companies.
"I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with NJPW and CMLL, where I can still get experience in other places. I feel like New Japan Pro-Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That's something I always wanted to accomplish," he said.
It remains to be how Tony Khan books Daniel Garcia in the future.
