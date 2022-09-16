SmackDown Superstar makes iconic Conor McGregor reference to take a brutal shot at AEW star MJF

WWE Superstar Sheamus took a brutal shot at AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) today on Twitter.

The Twitter altercation between Sheamus and Friedman began after The Celtic Warrior responded to a tweet from Happy Corbin. The WWE star seemingly took a subtle dig at The Salt of The Earth with the following tweet:

In response to Sheamus, Friedman simply wrote 'Sad' in a follow-up tweet. Reacting to the same, the former WWE Champion used Conor McGregor's iconic 'Who the fook is that guy?' GIF to humiliate MJF.

Check out Sheamus' tweet:

Sheamus is currently working on WWE SmackDown and is part of the Brawling Brutes with Ridge Holland and Butch (fka Pete Dunne).

The Irishman unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in an instant classic at WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK.

MJF took the professional wrestling world by storm with his return at All Out

At All Out 2022, Maxwell Jacob Friedman finally made his return to AEW after months of being absent from television. He won the Casino Ladder Match with the help of Stokely Hathaway and his newly-formed faction to mark his return in style.

Later the same night, the 26-year-old confronted newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk after his win over Jon Moxley in the main event. It did seem that the two men would continue their feud; however, Punk was stripped of the title after suffering an injury and embarking on a now-infamous tirade at the post-All Out media scrum.

As it stands, AEW will crown a new World Champion next week at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Jon Moxley is set to face off against Bryan Danielson in the final of the Tournament of Champions to determine the new titleholder.

Meanwhile, MJF is guaranteed a shot at the AEW World Championship at any point down the line, courtesy of his win at All Out.

