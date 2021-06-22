"So dedicated" - WWE veteran lavishes praise on AEW star Miro 

WWE veteran Gangrel recently recalled Miro's humble beginnings in the wrestling business and gave his verdict on the Bulgarian star's recent AEW performances.

Miro has become one of the dominant forces in AEW since winning the TNT Championship last month, with his title defenses against Lance Archer and Evil Uno garnering praise from fans.

Appearing on the Fangin N Bangin podcast, WWE veteran Gangrel, who trained Miro when he first came to the US, recalled how the TNT Champion pulled off double duty to make ends meet.

Gangrel revealed that apart from training twice a day, Miro also worked as a taxi driver and as a food delivery boy in the evenings. He also stated that the AEW star would often take naps in a train or car before coming in for training during the night session.

“Miro is so dedicated. He came in -- we had morning and night classes at Knox pro in California. Miro, he was in both those classes, but in between all that, he was literally bouncing or driving a taxi. Then, he was delivering food on lunch shifts and stuff like that,” Gangrel recalls. “So he would do the morning class. He would work all night, pull in there, get an hour nap in the car, train -- and when I trained then, I was like some boot camp stuff. I mean, I was going, “Are you injured or are you hurt?! If you’re hurt, get up! If you're injured, go to the doctor’s and get a note, c’mon!’ (H/T - Fightful)

Gangrel explained that the reason behind Miro's success in the business is that he was a workhorse and a dedicated worker during his formative years.

Gangrel has nothing but praise for Miro's work in AEW

Gangrel also discussed Miro's recent TNT Championship defense against The Dark Order's Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite. He explained that instead of being needlessly fast, the AEW star knew his way around the ring and was miles ahead of his opponent.

Gangrel concluded by saying that he was proud of what Miro has achieved as a professional wrestler in the USA and hopes to see him find more success in AEW.

A lot of people think that in wrestling, you have to be 100 miles an hour… It's not about being fast. It's like being in the right place at the right time. No wasted movement. Sometimes, they will say, ‘Less is more.’ The Samoans say, ‘Less is best.’ But really, it just comes down to being in the right place at the right time. So when I was watching this match with Dark Order, I see that he was just miles ahead, but not by being fast. He just knew his way around the ring and I was super proud of him because I know how hard he worked to become the professional wrestler that the human being is and then the man he is today and I'm super proud of him," said Gangrel

Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. on the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he's widely expected to retain his title.

