"Somebody was gonna land on their f***ing head" - Wrestling veteran dissects evolution of wrestling moves following Hangman Page's injury on AEW Dynamite

The pro-wrestling world is abuzz after AEW star Hangman Adam Page's terrifying injury last week on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Jim Cornette has also provided his take on the unfortunate incident.

Hangman Page faced off against Jon Moxley on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite with the AEW World Championship on the line. A rather intense fight ensued, with Moxley receiving a cut to the head early on in the match. However, the bout ended unexpectedly after a clothesline from Moxley knocked out Page.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette highlighted that the injury was neither of the wrestlers' fault. He further detailed how pro wrestling has changed over the years.

"30 years ago the first time you saw a son of a b**ch take a backflip off a clothesline you're 'holy sh*t!' Well now there are multiple of 'em in every match and they get right back up. So if there was fault to be ascribed to anybody here, it's the fault of the general wrestling population that now we gotta get clotheslined and take a backflip. And everybody has figured out the best method to do it, and that's what they are doing. And sooner or later somebody was gonna land on their f**king head." (6:14 - 6:55)

Jon Moxley was declared the champion via referee stoppage and remained the AEW World Champion following the contest.

AEW released an official statement following Page's unfortunate injury

While the bump from the clothesline looked scary at first glance, it seems that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is doing fine now.

The former AEW World Champion reportedly sustained a concussion during his latest match, according to a statement by the company. He remains in the organization's "concussion protocol" despite being discharged from a medical facility in Cincinnati.

You can check out the announcement below:

It remains to be seen when Hangman Page will be back in action. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him a quick recovery.

