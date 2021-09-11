"Somebody needs to hand Punk his f**king a**"- WWE legend wants rising AEW star to defeat CM Punk

Bully Ray recently stated that he wants Powerhouse Hobbs to destroy CM Punk down the road.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the WWE legend said every member of Team Taz will gain credibility by getting in the ring with Punk.

He added that Ricky Starks could counter CM Punk on the mic, but Taz is likely to do all the talking to build the storyline. Bully Ray also expressed what he initially disliked about Taz's role in the heel faction.

"They're all gonna get the rub from being in the ring with Punk, and since none of them can hang on the microphone. Starks might do a decent job. I'm willing to sit back and give Starks that chance because I think Starks is witty on the mic. But for any of them that can hang, that's why Taz is there. We all know that Taz is amazing on the microphone. He's a great announcer, called Wrestlemanias for a reason. He's an awesome promo guy." Bully Ray continued, "I've pointed out some of the things that I didn't like because he [Taz] was putting himself in front of the talent or putting himself in the front of the segment. He was the star in the beginning, he's not supposed to be the star, he's the co-star to help get the younger star over. We're going to see him in that light."

Bully Ray then compared Taz to an excellent manager such as Bobby Heenan, while stating how Powerhouse Hobbs could grab everyone's attention in the CM Punk storyline.

"Taz doing all the talking like a Bobby Heenan or any of the great managers who did the talking and stood behind the talent, and Taz can go head-to-head with Punk. Then we get the Starks or Hobbs in the ring with Punk. I want to see Hobbs beat the sh*t out of Punk. You see the beauty of Punk is, and when the time is right, somebody needs to hand Punk his f**king a**," Bully Ray said.

.@CMPunk will definitely get under the skin of @OfficialTAZ with that one - Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/oudQtnHVDN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk engaged in a heated argument with Taz, which led to Hobbs and Hook coming out to stare at The Second City Saint from a distance.

Punk then challenged any member of Team Taz to try to hang in the ring with him.

CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his first match since 2014

Some HQ shots of CM Punk's entrance before getting to wrestle his first match back in 7 years at AEW All Out. Pics courtesy of @AEW. pic.twitter.com/pbixrQe1nD — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

The recently concluded AEW All Out event saw CM Punk lace up his boots again for the first time in over seven years. The former WWE superstar defeated Darby Allin in an incredibly stellar contest.

Although Punk looked slightly rusty in the ring, Allin's sound technique brought the best out of the former.

With his first match receiving critical acclaim from the wrestling world, fans will be excited to see when the former world champion gets in the ring again.

Who do you think can go toe-to-toe with CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

