"Somebody thinks they're bigger than the company" - Top AEW star defends Tony Khan and sends a stern message to locker room amid backstage unrest

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has had her say on the animosity that has been going on backstage in All Elite Wrestling and believes it's down to people thinking they are bigger than the company.

Backstage rivalries are common in the wrestling business, but in 2022 they have been all that anyone can talk about when it comes to All Elite Wrestling, with numerous stories of physical altercations becoming public knowledge.

Whether it's the infamous "Brawl Out" incident, Sammy Guevara getting punched out by Eddie Kingston, Guevara complaining about Andrade El Idolo's ring work, or the real-life heat between Santana and the "Mad King," there's certainly a level of toxicity backstage in All Elite Wrestling.

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania



AEW’s locker room is the new NXT’s parking lot Santana and Eddie Kingston got into an altercation backstage that almost got physical.AEW’s locker room is the new NXT’s parking lot Santana and Eddie Kingston got into an altercation backstage that almost got physical.AEW’s locker room is the new NXT’s parking lot 😂

But what is the cause of all of it? Speaking on the Swerve City podcast with former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., stated that egos are to blame for the backstage problems.

"What’s so toxic is when somebody thinks they’re bigger than the company. Or that the company needs them. There’s literally no one in AEW that they need, other than Tony Khan to survive. Everybody can be replaced," said Baker. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has cracked down on the offending parties so far, with the likes of The Elite and Eddie Kingston being suspended, Andrade El Idolo being sent home from an event, and CM Punk's trainer Ace Steel being released from the company completely.

Britt Baker has had her own backstage problems in AEW as well

The former AEW Women's Champion is one of the most recognizable figures in the women's division, and with that comes a huge target on her back. With that being said, it's no surprise that Britt Baker has had her enemies backstage in All Elite Wrestling as well.

Her main rival is the current Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, with whom she has had backstage heat for a considerable time.

Despite Rosa being out of action, Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that the two ladies haven't settled their differences.

"The Thunder Rosa-Britt Baker thing is not solved.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists







- WON Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa, AEW Womens Championship @ AEW Dynamite, St Patrick’s Day Slam:- WON Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa, AEW Womens Championship @ AEW Dynamite, St Patrick’s Day Slam:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- WON https://t.co/nk4nUF8hy2

Thunder Rosa is hoping to be back in action at the beginning of 2023, where she can finally unify her championship with Toni Storm's Interim AEW Women's Championship.

What do you think is the cause for all of the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

