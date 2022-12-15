"Something has gotta be wrong with you" - WWE legend slams AEW locker room for not taking advice from Triple H's recent acquisition (Exclusive)

WWE legend Theodore Long recently commented on the AEW locker room for reportedly not taking William Regal's advice.

William Regal is Triple H's latest acquisition after it was officially announced that the former European Champion will join WWE in 2023. The news came on the back of William Regal being attacked BY MJF and written off on AEW television.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Regal's departure was addressed, and it seems like Jon Moxley will feud with Hangman Adam Page, while MJF will clash with Bryan Danielson in the coming weeks.

Teddy Long appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, where he spoke about AEW stars reportedly not adhering to William Regal's advice.

"I don't blame those guys, man. If you're working with a bunch of young kids, then you're trying to tell them the right thing to do and and the way this works and if they don't want to listen to you, I wouldn't want to be a part of it anyway. I want to get away from that too, because sooner or later the company is going to disrupt. And those people that don't want to listen and don't want to hear nothing or what are some of the people that's going to destroy it. So I don't blame him. I wouldn't be there when the ship sinks anyway. He did his part. He's tried to tell him what to do. He showed him. And if you don't want to listen to a guy like William Regal the something has gotta be wrong with you." (19:34 - 20:04)

William Regal will be Vice President in WWE

William Regal was an important backstage figure in NXT. He was a mentor to a number of wrestlers and showed up on NXT TV annually to announce the commencement of WarGames.

However, upon his return, the former Hardcore Champion is reported to be the Vice President under Triple H's regime. Tony Khan previously stated that the clause in Regal's release means that he can only be a coach for one year and not appear as an on-screen figure.

Fans have shown interest in seeing him as an authority figure on WWE SmackDown and RAW, but that seems unlikely now.

