"Sometimes, brothers fight" - MVP has not forgotten about past heat with Bobby Lashley

The former WWE United States Champion MVP recalled his rivalry history with his current stablemate and former World Champion Bobby Lashley. The two are currently working together in All Elite Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley and MVP were a part of the popular Hurt Business stable during their time in the WWE. The two are currently dominating AEW as The Hurt Syndicate along with Shelton Benjamin. While MVP and Lashley are like brothers right now, they were also fierce rivals during their time in TNA.

The Franchise Playa and The All Mighty were up against each other in a singles match back in 2015 on an episode of IMPACT. MVP recently recalled their one and only singles match from over a decade ago.

The mastermind of The Hurt Syndicate shared the reel of his match against Lashley from 2015 on his recent Instagram story with the following caption:

"Ancient history. Sometimes, brothers fight."

MVP's recent story. (Image credits: Instagram)

Moreover, The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most popular acts in All Elite Wrestling. Shelton Benjamin and Lashley rule the tag team division as the AEW World Tag Team Champions. With a firm grip on the gold, they have overcome multiple challenges.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin continued their dominance at AEW Revolution

Since winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships in January this year, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been dominant Champions with no credible challengers. After retaining the title against The Gunns a few weeks back, The Hurt Syndicate defended their titles against The Outrunners at Revolution 2025.

The crowd was behind The Outrunners during the match, and the duo of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum had a good showing. However, when the dust settled, Lashley and Benjamin secured the victory and retained their tag titles.

Moreover, only time will tell which team ends up dethroning The Hurt Syndicate as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

