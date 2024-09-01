"Sometimes people need that to be the story" - Cody Rhodes expresses concerns over narratives regarding his AEW exit

Few could have expected that when Cody Rhodes helped in founding AEW in 2019, he would depart the promotion just three years later. The American Nightmare's return to WWE was even more shocking, and he recently addressed the discourse surrounding the move.

Rhodes was a leader of the 'revolution' to bring a major alternative into the wrestling industry. The 39-year-old was originally the face of All Elite Wrestling and one of its primary creative forces backstage. When he departed, rumors circulated regarding a potential falling-out with Tony Khan and his former stablemates in The Elite.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has refuted these claims several times but hasn't gone into the details of his AEW exit. In a recent conversation with Kenny McIntosh for Inside the Ropes, he described the temptation to set the record straight.

"The temptation comes from maybe a fear of it getting away from reality and truth because it's so easy to have a blue check, say something, and nobody fact-checks it. It's a little scary when you're in the public eye. The idea that, as we grow older and books are written, and larger interviews. I have a daughter and her legacy is my legacy. My dad [Dusty Rhodes], my family, my brother [Dustin Rhodes] still being with the company. I don't want my legacy to be, in any way, I don't want elements that are fabricated or lied about becoming truth. That's where the temptation is to speak up and say, 'No, here's what happened.' Even so, when it takes root, sometimes people need that to be the story, and they're not going to believe you regardless," he said.

Cody expressed his hope that the story would be cleared up down the line, but for now, he's remaining focused despite the ongoing speculation.

"To your point about temptation. It's not a sexy story, and my concerns when people try to put a spin on it who weren't there or don't know, that's all stuff you can't avoid. You can't avoid it. It's going to happen," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes recalled an emotional moment in AEW

At Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this past Saturday, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Afterward, the two friends walked out with their arms around each other's shoulders.

Cody Rhodes spoke about the moment at the post-show press conference and recalled doing the same with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and his older brother, Dustin Rhodes, at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

"It was a really touching moment to be able to share that with [Owens]," said Cody Rhodes. "I think I've only ever walked to the back with my arms like this with somebody [...] I think the only two people I did it with besides Kevin was Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and then my brother Dustin way back when I was at AEW. So that was special to have those three guys all share that type of moment with them."

Cody Rhodes's brother still works for AEW as both a coach and an on-screen talent. Fans have pushed for the two to reunite before Dustin Rhodes hangs up his boots, but whether the two will share the ring again remains to be seen.

