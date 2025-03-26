"Son of a b***h" - Top AEW star spills beans on his relationship with Cody Rhodes

AEW formed in 2019 to much fanfare as an alternative to WWE. Cody Rhodes made his name in WWE and on the indies but was integral in launching the Tony Khan-led promotion. He shockingly left the company and returned to WWE a few years ago. But Rhodes has remained close with many former co-workers, including a top star who recently revealed an interesting story from their friendship.

The American Nightmare was pushed to the top upon returning to WWE and has been world champion since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The same month, Swerve Strickland became the AEW World Champion by defeating Samoa Joe. The reign ended 126 days later, but the former Hit Row member has remained a top talent.

Rhodes and Strickland's success was reflected in the annual PWI 500 rankings for 2024, which listed The American Nightmare at #1 and The Realest at #2.

Strickland recently spoke with VladTV and revealed how he sent Rhodes a text message after the PWI 500 list was released last September. The former NXT champion recalled the SmackDown star putting him over by declaring he should've been number one.

"I’m still friends with [Cody], the night that actually came out I texted him like, 'I missed you by one, you son of a b***h, and he texted me back like, 'Honestly dude (...) you should have been #1.' That’s the competition we have between us, it’s like a good one. Like, 'I wanted to beat you so bad!,'" Swerve Strickland said.

Strickland and Rhodes have faced off in just one singles bout. DEFY1 Legacy on January 13, 2017, saw the Undisputed WWE Champion defeat The Realest in 20 minutes to retain his GFW NEXGEN Championship.

