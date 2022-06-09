Son of WWE legend makes AEW debut against former World Champion Hangman Page

Hangman Adam Page faced David Finlay, son of WWE legend Fit Finlay. He also made a massive announcement regarding the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

This week's Dynamite marked the first appearance of the Anxious Millennial Cowboy after the loss of his title to CM Punk. However, his opponent proved to be a tough opponent, as Finlay fought his hardest to take down Hangman.

In the end, the former AEW World Champion was able to execute his Buckshot Lariat to pick up the win.

Post-match, Page grabbed the mic to announce his next ambitious goal. According to him, the All Elite top gold is no longer in his crosshairs, as he has set his sights on the IWGP World title. He further went on to announce that he wanted to face Kazuchika Okada.

The announcement was interrupted by Adam Cole, who claimed that Hangman's time had come and gone. He also stated that by the time the Forbidden Door event commences, Jay White might be the IWGP World Champion anyway.

Hangman Page certainly has high hopes for his future. However, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this leads to a title match at the upcoming AEW-NJPW pay-per-view.

