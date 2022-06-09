"The better wrestler" - Son of WWE legend sends a message to Hangman Page after his AEW return since losing to CM Punk

David Finlay sent a message to Hangman Page after his return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former AEW World Champion was victorious over Finlay in what was his first match since losing the title to CM Punk at Double or Nothing.

Taking to Twitter, Finlay praised his opponent and also demanded to be a part of this year's G1 Climax. He wrote:

Hangman was the better wrestler tonight, but I won’t stop until I’m the absolute best. Give me all the challenges. Give me all the fights. Put me in the damn G1 @njpw1972

Check out David Finlay's tweet below:

Hangman Page called for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door

After Hangman Page's victory over the son of Fit Finlay, he called for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The former AEW World Champion mentioned that he was going to shift his focus towards another world title, as he made his intentions known regarding Forbidden Door.

Page's announcement was interrupted by Adam Cole, who was in commentary for his match. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner claimed that his good friend Jay White will be the one to walk out with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.12 by beating Kazuchika Okada.

White, who has appeared in AEW in the past on numerous occasions, made his return to Japan at the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku show. Switchblade attacked Okada and demanded a shot at his title.

At the upcoming Dominion show, the two men will collide in the main event of the show, with White hoping to get his hands on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time. The Bullet Club star is a former IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and US Heavyweight Champion.

As for The Rainmaker, he won the world title earlier in the year by beating Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Since then, he has defended the title against Will Ospreay, Tetsuya Naito, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far