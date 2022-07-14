"Let's put it like this"- AEW's Sonjay Dutt opens up about whether he will step foot in the ring again

AEW producer Sonjay Dutt recently commented on his in-ring future after being sidelined from active competition since 2017.

Dutt was one of the most popular high-flyers of TNA Wrestling's X-Division in the mid-2000s. He featured in several high-profile matches against the likes of Samoa Joe, Jay Lethal, and Christopher Daniels during his tenure with the promotion. However, due to multiple injuries, Dutt transitioned into a backstage role in 2018.

After nearly five years away from the ring, will Sonjay Dutt ever return to the squared circle? Speaking on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Dutt noted that it is highly unlikely that he will compete again.

“Unlikely. There will be a zero chance that I will be returning to the ring. Let’s put it like this, if I was fixed physically if my body was 100% that would be something I would consider. But until that happens, there is no way I’m getting in the ring I’m not doing it.” [37:50-38:06].

Co-host of the show and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards highlighted that Dutt already has a lot of backstage responsibilities, to which he responded:

“Absolutely, that’s one hat that I don’t think I need to put on.” [38:14-38:17].

Can Sonjay Dutt manage his best friend to Ring of Honor gold?

While he might not be stepping foot in the ring anytime soon, Sonjay Dutt may have a winning strategy come July 23. At the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, he will be in the corner of his best friend, Jay Lethal.

Lethal will challenge Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship, a title that the 37-year-old previously held for a record duration.

Lethal will also be accompanied by former NBA star Satnam Singh, who is currently undefeated in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if The Black Machismo can defeat Samoa Joe to become the new ROH Television Champion on July 23.

