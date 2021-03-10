"I want to be in an actual story with the titles" Sonny Kiss comments on his work with Joey Janela

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela have been working together as a tag team in AEW since March 2020, a year ago now. The duo often paired up on AEW, and multiple vignettes were shown of the pair before their partnership appeared to have suddenly stopped.

Speaking recently to Pro-Wrestling Junkies, Sonny Kiss discussed the storyline with Janela, saying the following (via Fightful):

"A nice storyline would be great for us, that's what I'm looking forward to, more so than a championship match or getting the titles. If we get the titles, I want to be in an actual story with the titles. Being involved in a story, more of the vignettes, please. The official team name for us was Joey & Sonny or Sonny & Joey, whatever. They just never used it as the actual team. The idea, when we did the vignette, was supposed to be based on a sitcom."

Delving more into the plans for himself and Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss continued:

"At the end of the vignette, it says Sonny & Joey, and that was the original team name. Basically, giving a sitcom feel or like Jay & Silent Bob. That's where we were supposed to go with it, I don't know why we didn't do more vignettes if it wasn't warranted or needed. That's what we want a lot more of. I know Dynamite doesn't have as much time and you have to get everyone on, I totally understand that. With Elevation coming, more opportunities will be coming. We're fine waiting our turn. When we get it, we'll be ready for it."

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela will be returning on AEW Dark tonight

Despite appearing in singles action on AEW this year, Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela haven't teamed in tag action since they lost to the pairing of Kip Sabian and Miro back in September 2020.

The duo will be making the return on tonight's episode of AEW Dark, where they will be taking on Pround-N-Powerful.