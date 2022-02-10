"Their LBGTQ+ talent can be themselves" - Sonny Kiss on how everyone is accepted in AEW

AEW star Sonny Kiss is one of the proudest members of the LGBTQ+ community on the roster, and has recently lavished praise on AEW for how anyone and everyone is allowed to be themselves.

Sonny Kiss has been with the company since 2019, winning over fans with an array of acrobatics and flexibility that is aided by a strong gymnastics background. Since arriving, Kiss has been a staple of AEW Dark and Dark Elevation, wrapping up a major storyline on the YouTube-based show with longtime friend turned foe Joey Janela.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy The Sonny Kiss vs Joey Janela no DQ match was great



I think Sonny should’ve won that match, but it is what it is



I just hope that Sonny is on Dynamite more often The Sonny Kiss vs Joey Janela no DQ match was great I think Sonny should’ve won that match, but it is what it is I just hope that Sonny is on Dynamite more often

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her podcast, Kiss explained that the diversity in AEW has helped people from the LGBTQ+ community feel more accepted than ever before.

“I love being at AEW and it's awesome that AEW allows their LGBT talent to be themselves and allows everyone in the community. Just diversity in general and allows them to embrace that. The company does embrace it. We have Tony Khan, a brown man, Megha, a brown woman, they are being inclusive and allowing diversity to be seen. I definitely want to make that statement. I'm just saying that I can't tell my own stories if I'm not shown. We'll work on that." (H/T Fightful).

Sonny Kiss is not the only member of the AEW Roster who is apart of the LGBTQ+ community

Sonny is not alone when it comes to representation from the LGBTQ+ community on the AEW roster. The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens is openly gay, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch is also gay and the duo of Diamante and Kiera Hogan are in a relationship together.

MarK Condon #AntiSmarkSuperstar - Fan Account ☠ @BigShambowski Kiera Hogan and Diamante - While both are known for their respective runs in Impact Wrestling, they're also known as Fire and Adrenaline on WOW, where they're the current Tag Team champions. It's not often that a same-sex couple achieves this feat. Kiera Hogan and Diamante - While both are known for their respective runs in Impact Wrestling, they're also known as Fire and Adrenaline on WOW, where they're the current Tag Team champions. It's not often that a same-sex couple achieves this feat. https://t.co/h0Q8zzcLzw

However, these sexual orientations are never brought up within AEW stories which Kiss thinks is not only a good thing, but necessary.

“People as far as storylines, feel like it has to push the envelope. It doesn't have to. You can have a storyline with an open gay male and a cisgender straight male and it still be cool. When you look at Bowens on TV, you don't think of Bowens as 'oh, the gay wrestler.' He's just Anthony Bowens. People don't look at Leyla and identify her really. They don't go to that immediately. Just letting everybody be them." (H/T Fightful).

Do you think LGBTQ+ wrestlers should have a bright spotlight on them? Let us know in the comments section down below!

