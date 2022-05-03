AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Joey Janela after his departure

Sonny Kiss took to social media to deliver an emotional goodbye to former AEW star Joey Janela.

The Bad Boy's contract with the company expired on May 1. Janela signed with AEW in 2019 during the company's formative years. He was a part of the Casino Ladder match at Double or Nothing 2020 and was in a feud against Shawn Spears.

Meanwhile, Kiss last wrestled at AEW Dark Elevation on March 28 in a loss against Max Caster. She has also been a part of the company since 2019.

On Twitter, The Concrete Rose looked back at all the help The Bad Boy has provided during his time with the company. She ended by giving all-out support to the latter's future endeavors.

"Joey constantly pushed me to great! Our rivalry. Our partnership. Our genuine friendship. He always strived to be the best & entertain. I am forever grateful that AEW paired us because I’ve grown so much! I’ll always support u wherever! Love you, Joseph! #BadRomance4evr," Kiss tweeted.

It should also be noted that Kiss and Janela became tag team partners in the company in March 2020.

A look back at the history between Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

After their team was formed, Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss started red hot, racking up wins mostly on AEW Dark, especially against The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver).

The duo, however, suffered notable defeats, especially against The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) in a No Disqualification match on September 9, 2020, Dynamite.

Jacob Cohen @MrJacobCohen Scoop #26: Joey Janela vs Sonny Kiss in a No DQ Match



This is the Main Event of the night Scoop #26: Joey Janela vs Sonny Kiss in a No DQ MatchThis is the Main Event of the night https://t.co/VTqh1KoC64

On August 9, 2021, Dark: Elevation, Janela turned on his partner before their match against Baron Black and DMC. The feud culminated in a no disqualification match in Dark on December 28, 2021, with The Bad Boy prevailing over The Concrete Rose.

