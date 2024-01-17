Soon-to-be free agent possibly interested in joining AEW

AEW roster might get a fresh addition in the near future as World Wonder Ring Stardom star Thekla is nearing the end of her contract. She recently expressed her desire to take a break from wrestling but also hinted at potentially joining the Jacksonville-based promotion upon her comeback.

She joined Stardom in 2021 and has been a prominent name in the promotion ever since. However, she is looking for a break from pro wrestling due to her hectic schedule. The soon-to-be free agent feels burned out and wants to spend some time recharging herself and refilling her creative tanks.

During her interview with Lyric Swinton of SEScoops, the 30-year-old said AEW allowed much creative freedom to its wrestlers, and she could consider the prospect of signing with the company:

“AEW is really cool because they give people a lot of freedom, you know what I mean? I feel like the product is still developing, and there’s space for everything and for a lot of creative people, too. Yeah. So that’s it. That’s really something that I would like to look into,” Thekla said.

Thekla reveals former WWE star and AEW star as her dream opponents

During the same interview, Thekla also revealed her dream opponents whom she would like to face in the future after her wrestling comeback. Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and AEW's Athena were on the top of her list.

"About dream opponents (…), one in the mix is obviously Mercedes [Moné]. Absolutely. She looks like a star. And I loved her style, and that’s just somebody I would love to be in the ring with. And who else? Athena, we were talking about. She’s cool. Maybe we’re even too similar, you know what I mean?" she said.

The Austrian star further revealed that she met Mone in Stardom during the latter's time in the company. Thekla said she was impressed by The Boss' style and would love to share the ring with her.

Thekla believed Mone and Athena had a similar mindset to hers when it came to pro wrestling. Hence, she would like to meet them inside the squared circle in the future.

