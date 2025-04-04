"Speedball" Mike Bailey lays out his honest thoughts before massive title match at AEW Dynasty (Exclusive)

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has quickly risen through the ranks in AEW despite being a relatively new star in the company. He recently expressed his thoughts on his upcoming match at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Ad

AEW Dynasty will feature Mike Bailey challenging Kenny Omega for the International Title in a three-way match that also includes Ricochet. Given the athletic prowess of the stars involved, the bout is sure to be an exciting and fast-paced extravaganza. Despite his attempts to wrest the belt from Kenny, it seems that Mike holds a great deal of respect for the Canadian star.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bailey talked about the upcoming AEW match and stated:

Ad

Trending

"It's wild. It feels like it's happening so fast. I mean, I am so incredibly lucky that I got to, that I get to be at such a huge event. Dynasty in Philadelphia is going to be incredible. And Kenny Omega is honestly is, I think, quite possibly the best wrestler in the world right now. And I also think 2025 is the best year ever for professional wrestling. So, I think Kenny Omega might be the greatest wrestler of all time. He is someone who has inspired me in a lot of ways." [1:08 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

"Speedball" Mike Bailey was very happy with his AEW debut reception

Fans immediately took to Mike Bailey after the 34-year-old star made his first appearance on Dynamite, a fact for which he is grateful.

Mike Bailey took to social media to post a short message expressing his appreciation for the fans. He stated:

"My heart is so full. I still don't have the right words for how I feel. I will eventually, but for now, I'm just gonna say thank you. 🙏 What a perfect way to get started on #AEWDynamite! All your support is noted, tremendously appreciated, and will continue to keep me going. ❤️"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen how the star plans to win the International Title at Dynasty later this week.

Tune in to watch Dynasty on Sunday, April 6!

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback