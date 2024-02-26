[Spoiler] Former AEW Women's World Champion returns

A former AEW Women's World Champion who has been absent from TV for several weeks recently made her in-ring return during a pre-taped show. She also registered a significant victory upon her comeback.

The star in question is Riho. She made history when she became the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Nyla Rose on the first-ever episode of Dynamite in 2019. The Japanese challenged "Timeless" Toni Storm for the gold at Worlds End 2023 in a losing cause. Since the loss, she has been away from television.

The Japanese star has yet to appear on All Elite Wrestling TV. However, she finally made her much-anticipated in-ring return for the Tony Khan-led promotion during this week's Rampage tapings.

The latest episode of Rampage was taped after Collision last Saturday. It will air on Friday, featuring a match between Riho and Trish Adora. The 26-year-old picked up a win over Adora.

What else happened on this week's AEW Rampage tapings?

Besides former AEW Women's World Champion Riho's victory over Trish Adora, Rampage also featured a couple of CMLL stars in action.

The Mexican promotion's Magnus secured a win over Matt Sydal in the opening match. The trio of Lance Archer and The Righteous also secured a win on the show. In the main event, Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli defeated CMLL star Rugido.

Considering Rampage's match card, it promises to be a stellar episode. It will also be one of All Elite Wrestling's final shows before the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024. Fans must stay tuned to discover what surprises the company has planned for the event.

