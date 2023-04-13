[Spoiler] Former WWE star returns to AEW Rampage tapings

A former WWE star is making his return to AEW Rampage this week, and fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback. Shawn Spears has been away from the promotion action for some time now.

Spears has been focusing on family life since welcoming his first child with fellow wrestling star Cassie Lee earlier this year. He is now ready to take on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry in what promises to be an exciting match-up.

Shawn Spears made his debut in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his impressive in-ring skills and captivating personality. He has since been involved in several high-profile matches against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Jungle Boy, on the other hand, has been steadily climbing the ranks and earning victories over several top wrestlers in recent months. He is currently focused on getting a shot at the World Championship, currently held by MJF.

AEW Rampage promises to be a must-watch event this week, with Shawn Spears' return. The highly anticipated match-up between him and Perry is set to be one of the highlights of the show.

What went on in this week's AEW Rampage taping?

The latest episode of Rampage was recorded at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI right after Dynamite went off the air, giving fans a night of thrilling wrestling.

During the show, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open triumphed over Best Friends. Meanwhile, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR were interviewed by Tony Schiavone and revealed their plans to retire at the end of their four-year contract.

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh won over Manscout Jake Manning, Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico in a tag team match. In another match, Taya Valkyrie emerged victorious over Emi Sakura, despite being attacked by Leila Grey and Jade Cargill. In the main event, Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears in a thrilling match.

AEW Rampage usually airs every Friday at 10 pm ET on TNT, but this week it will air after the NBA game.

