[Spoiler] House of Black member beats former WWE World Heavyweight Champion on AEW Rampage

In a stunning turn of events, House of Black member Brody King secured a victory over former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager in the latest episode of AEW Rampage.

The showdown occurred right after Dynamite at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. Brody King's win confirmed his position as an emerging talent in AEW, along with his fellow members of the House of Black faction.

House of Black has been making waves in the promotion since its formation. King's win over Jake Hager is just the latest in a string of impressive performances from the group.

But the excitement didn't stop there, as Anna Jay launched an attack on Julia Hart after the match, leading to a heated brawl between the two wrestlers. This unexpected turn of events has set the stage for an intense rivalry between the two factions of JAS and House of Black. With this, fans are sure to be eagerly anticipating their next encounter.

What happened on AEW Rampage this week?

This week on Rampage, the TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs successfully defended his title against Penta El Zero M in an exciting opener. Later on, Ricky Starks appeared in the ring and addressed Juice Robinson, which led to a brawl between the two. Despite the crowd chanting for a match, security prevented them from fighting.

In other matches, Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey, with Mark Sterling continuing to taunt her and serving her with a Cease and Desist order for Road to Valhalla/Jaded. In retaliation, Taya hit Sterling with Road to Valhalla after the match.

The night ended with The Acclaimed taking on The Kingdom in the main event, with The Acclaimed coming out victorious. Overall, it was a thrilling night of wrestling action for the fans.

