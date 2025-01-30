[SPOILER] Masked AEW star makes a surprise comeback after injury scare

AEW's roster is brimming with talent. Several luchadors are signed to the Tony Khan-led company and all have distinct in-ring styles and personalities. One of All Elite Wrestling's emerging stars is the 29-year-old masked wrestler, Bandido. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022. Before that, the Mexican performed in numerous promotions worldwide, including PWG, NJPW, AAA, and more. Soon after making his AEW debut, his popularity surged drastically.

However, during a June 2023 match on Rampage against Konosuke Takeshita, he suffered a serious wrist injury. He made his return at ROH Final Battle 2024. Unfortunately, Bandido got concussed while delivering a Missile Dropkick during a segment. However, according to Fightful, the 29-year-old has seemingly recovered, as he made a surprise appearance during the latest Collision tapings.

He supposedly arrived for The Outrunners' aid after The Learning Tree attacked them after their match.

AEW star Bandido made his wrestling debut in a real prison

A few days ago, AEW star Bandido was interviewed by RJ City on Hey! (EW). This interaction was wholesome and casual. Furthermore, it showcased the 29-year-old's funny side. Interestingly, during this conversation, the luchador revealed that his first-ever wrestling match took place inside a prison.

"That was very good, you know? The prisoners were very kind with us. Well, you know, that was a problem because in Mexican jails, they need to put some… I don’t know how do you say… stamp? Yeah, stamp! But it’s [an] invisible stamp. So we put some water on our hair and some oil, and we erase," he said. [H/T: PW Mania]

Bandido is a one-time ROH World Champion and a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He has also held the PWG World Championship once. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the Mexican professional wrestler.

