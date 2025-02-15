SPOILER: New AEW champion crowned at Grand Slam Australia

A top star recently emerged victorious from an intense battle at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. The talent was crowned the new champion after they went through an excruciating showdown on Australian soil.

Last year, at All In in London, England, Toni Storm lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May. For those unaware, The Glamour betrayed her former ally after winning the 2024 Owen Hart Cup. The Timeless One was shocked to the core following her loss and spent some time away from the Jacksonville-based promotion to recuperate from the setback.

Storm returned after nearly four months of hiatus in December 2024 in her Rockstar persona. However, it turned out to be a ruse. She and May faced each other at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, today in a singles match for the Women's World Championship.

When The Fighting Princess made her entrance, she received loud boos from the crowd as the audience was rooting for The Timeless One. The two instantly went after each other, exchanging hits.

Some near-falls left fans on the edge of their seats. But the match was ultimately won by Toni Storm, who pinned Mariah May after delivering her finishing move.

