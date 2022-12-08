[Spoiler] Released WWE Superstar makes a surprising AEW debut on Rampage this week

A former WWE NXT Superstar debuted for AEW on the most recent Rampage taping. As the episode will be shown on Friday, do not proceed if you want to avoid spoilers.

Orange Cassidy is the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion and has welcomed anyone to challenge him. On this Wednesday's Rampage tapings after Dynamite, former NXT mainstay Trent Seven showed up.

He was Kip Sabian's handpicked opponent for Best Friends member. After the match, the heels attacked Orange Cassidy before the Natural Dustin Rhodes came to his rescue.

This match will be the main event of the show, with Freshly Squeezed retaining the title. Trent Seven was a big name on the UK and European wrestling circuits before he debuted for WWE in January 2017 for the inaugural UK Championship Tournament.

He went on to sign with the company and became a mainstay on NXT UK. Trent Seven was featured on NXT as well, as part of Moustache Mountain alongside tag team partner Tyler Bate. They were one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Seven was released by WWE in August earlier this year. He returned to the United Kingdom to continue his wrestling career. At the moment, it is unknown if Tony Khan has signed him to AEW on a full-time deal or if this was a one-off appearance.

