[Spoiler] Suspended ex-WWE Superstar returns to set up huge match at AEW Double or Nothing

This article contains spoilers for this week's AEW Rampage, which was taped after Dynamite's May 17 episode. During the show, a suspended ex-WWE Superstar laid out a challenge for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The star in question is Taya Valkyrie, who has been away from AEW for the past few weeks. She was suspended for putting her hands on referee Aubrey Edwards after her loss to TBS Champion Jade Cargill on the April 26 edition of Dynamite. However, it seems her suspension was lifted as Valkyrie returned to the company to confront Cargill after the latter easily defeated two wrestlers.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🤔



#AEWDynamite SRS just said AEW will be adding Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie to Double Or Nothing. SRS just said AEW will be adding Jade Cargill vs Taya Valkyrie to Double Or Nothing. 👀🤔#AEWDynamite https://t.co/xQw3icwOoy

Valkyrie challenged Jade Cargill to a TBS Championship match at Double or Nothing, which was later confirmed to have been added to the card. Cargill will cross 500 days as champion when Valkyrie gets her rematch on May 28. But who will emerge victorious? Only time will tell.

A second match was also confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing on Rampage

Besides Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill, another one of AEW's longest-running feuds is seemingly set to culminate at the pay-per-view.

During an in-ring segment with The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page confronted the men who defeated him and The Firm in "The Firm Deletion." The cinematic bout took place on the May 5 edition of Rampage.

However, it was all a setup for The Gunns to attack The Hardys and Kassidy from behind, with Page joining in once the heels got the upper hand. Later in the program, it was confirmed that Ethan Page and The Gunns would face The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy in a trios match on May 28.

The match will mark the first pay-per-view bout for Jeff Hardy since last year's Double or Nothing, where he and his brother Matt defeated The Young Bucks.

Will you be ordering the pay-per-view on May 28? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes