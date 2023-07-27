[SPOILER] Tony Khan reveals top AEW star is unfortunately injured again, removed from upcoming match

AEW star Scorpio Sky has been pulled from the tapings of the July 28 episode of Rampage. The news comes after it was announced on Dynamite that he would take on Kip Sabian for the Friday show.

This happened after Dynamite as Tony Khan came out and announced that the former two-time AEW TNT Champion was injured and that he would be replaced by Kommander. This will come as a bitter blow for Scorpio Sky as he has been absent from action since July of last year.

A fan took to Twitter and posted:

"TK came out to announce Scorpio Sky is injured and will not compete. His replacement is Kommander!"

It is unclear for how long Scorpio Sky will be out, but fans and the wrestler himself will be hoping that the injury is not serious and that he can make a swift comeback to the ring.

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite showcased a lot of great matches as The Blackpool Combat Club took on The Lucha Bros and Best Friends in a triple threat tag team match while Orange Cassidy defended his International title against AR Fox.

Cassidy and Fox had a great match that involved a lot of near falls. Cassidy picked up the win in unlikely circumstances and successfully defended his title for the 27th consecutive time and, in the process, became the most dominant champion in AEW history. After the match, Jon Moxley took out Cassidy seemingly for attacking Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

The main event saw a triple-threat tag team match between The Blackpool Combat Club, Lucha Bros, and Best Friends. Moxley was his usual self and started throwing haymakers, but Chuck Taylor had other ideas as he put a leash on the former World Champion.

Orange Cassidy made his way out to the ring to get back at Jon Moxley for attacking him earlier in the night. After a lot of mayhem and bodies everywhere, Penta delivered the Fear Factor to Trent Beretta and picked up the win.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023