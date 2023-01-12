SPOILER: Top AEW star makes major botch amidst much-hyped appearance on Rampage

AEW Rampage tapings for this week took place after Dynamite, as usual. Many popular stars competed on the weekly show, and fans witnessed a title match once the show commenced. A clip surfaced on social media showcasing Max Caster forgetting his lines during his entrance rap and having to do it over.

The Acclaimed are known for their iconic raps and have never shied away from calling out or taking digs at the latest events in the pro wrestling world. Last week, Caster took a dig at Vince McMahon amidst the ongoing WWE crisis.

The current AEW Tag Team Champions took the tag team division by storm with their unique and diversified wrestling styles and personas. The addition of Billy Gunn as their mentor further solidified their stance on the Jacksonville-based promotion and as some of the top babyfaces.

While taping for Rampage was underway, the 33-year-old star forgot a few lines from his lyrics and requested a do-over. Following this, fans in attendance took to social media to share a clip of the incident.

Additionally, House of Black members Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a tag team match. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale formed an alliance against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a hellacious and bloody street fight match.

Darby Allin defended his TNT title on AEW Rampage

Last week, Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to win his second reign as TNT Champion. Shortly after his win, he caught Juice Robinson's attention, who was seemingly vying for a shot at the championship.

The two kicked off the show and collided in an intense bout on Rampage. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old retained his championship.

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite witnessed Jon Moxley suffering a devastating loss to longtime rival Hangman Page. The two picked up their feud on Page's return last month following a concussion he suffered during a match with Moxley.

