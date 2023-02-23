[Spoiler] WWE Hall of Famer returns to AEW this week

The February 24th 2023, edition of AEW Rampage was taped last night following this week's edition of Dynamite, and fans in attendance received a shock when a WWE Hall of Famer made his return to the company.

The man in question is Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who has been absent from AEW TV for quite some time due to the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer being away from the company.

However, Archer made his return to Tony Khan's company at the taping, where he made light work of Bryce Saturn as the WWE Hall of Famer watched on from his corner.

Lance Archer's return was announced on the most recent edition of Dynamite, as were a number of high-profile match announcements that got the crowd in Pheonix, Arizona, very excited.

NJPW stars Aussie Open faced two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions The Young Bucks, Willow Nightingale faced off with Toni Storm, and Sammy Guevara took on Action Andretti. What happened in all of these bouts? Tune into Rampage this Friday to find out!

Another former WWE Superstar made his return on last week's edition of AEW Rampage

The "Slam Dunk" edition of AEW Rampage, which took place aired on February 17th 2023, was full of shocks and surprises, but no surprise got the crowd more hyped than the return of Keith Lee.

Lee was taken out of action by Swerve Strickland at the end of 2022, officially ending Swerve in our Glory and putting the "Limitless" one on the shelf for nearly two months.

Keith Lee came to the aid of Dustin Rhodes after "The Natural" won his match against Swerve Strickland by disqualification following interference by the Mogul Affiliates. Lee and Rhodes will also address the Mogul Affiliates this week on Rampage.

