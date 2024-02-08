Spoilers: Former WWE stars set to battle after 12 years in AEW

Several former WWE Superstars are now competing in AEW, with names like Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, feuding with each other and grabbing headlines. The February 9, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage will see two former WWE Superstars battle after 12 years. The episode was taped at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The match card promises some exciting bouts, with AEW inching towards its Revolution Pay-Per-View in March.

The two former WWE Superstars who faced each other in the ring were Mistico and Matt Sydal, with the former defeating the latter. The last time they faced each other was in 2011 in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, elsewhere in the card, The Undisputed Kingdom defeated Best Friends. Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett came out on top against Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.

The Young Bucks, who are gearing up for their upcoming match against Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution 2024, made small work of defeating two local enhancement talents, Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit.

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale stood tall over Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, and Saraya, formerly known as Paige, after an intense match.

Here are the full results of the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) def. two enhancement talents (Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit)

Mistico def. Matt Sydal

Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander def. Ruby Soho & Saraya

AEW President Tony Khan does not like fans criticizing his show

One of the aspects of AEW that fans talk about is that Tony Khan is also the head booker of the wrestling franchise. Every time the ratings of the show dip, Tony is the one called out by the audiences and even wrestling veterans. However, it looks like Tony Khan has had enough of it.

The February 3, 2024, episode of Collision saw a 35% increase in ratings, and the AEW President seemed pretty pleased until he came through a fan's tweet. It all happened when Dave Meltzer spoke about the ratings of Collision's lead-in show, NCIS New Orleans, and a fan had a disparaging nickname for Collision in a tweet that has since been deleted.

"Actually, in the tv business, pulling a number 9 times higher than your lead-in is a good thing, genius."

You can check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Tony Khan remains to be seen.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan refrain from making any more comments on social media? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE