Spoilers: Popular referee wins AEW in-ring debut

The following article will contain spoilers for the upcoming June 16th, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage, so if you don't want to know what happens this Friday, look away now.

One of the toughest jobs in all of wrestling, besides the in-ring action, is being a referee and controlling the chaos that is going on in front of you. However, one of AEW's most beloved officials picked up the first win of their career on Rampage.

The referee in question is Aubrey Edwards, who teamed up with Ring of Honor legend Mark Briscoe and Mark's father, Papa Briscoe, to take on the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Jeff's wife Karen Jarrett.

Classic Catch @ClassicCatch84 First match a mixed trios with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Papa Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards #AEWRampage First match a mixed trios with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Jay Lethal vs. Papa Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards #AEWRampage https://t.co/pbwrJCL0x8

Edwards picked up the victory for her team by forcing Karen to submit to her husband's signature figure-four leg lock in what was the show's opening contest.

The match was only the second of Aubrey's career, with the first coming in August 2019, where she wrestled under the name Gearl Hebner at an independent show in Seattle, Washington.

Aubrey Edwards will be a playable character in AEW Fight Forever.

Yes, you did read that right. If you don't get enough of seeing Aubrey Edwards wrestle this Friday on Rampage, you can put her in the ring with some of your favorite AEW stars in the upcoming video game Fight Forever.

Edwards is set to be an unlockable character in the game, meaning that you won't be able to use her straight away. But given the footage released already, when she is unlocked, the player can put her in all of the match types that are available.

Other unlockable characters that have been confirmed for the game are former TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee and Owen Hart.

