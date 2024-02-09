[Spoilers] The Young Bucks make a big change ahead of AEW Revolution 2024

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have undergone a big change in presentation during this week's Rampage tapings right before the Revolution Pay-Per-View in March.

The Young Bucks made their return to AEW TV on an episode of Dynamite last month right when Sting was asked who his last opponent at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View would be. Matt and Nick Jackson entered the arena with a brand-new attitude and looks. They are now known as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, and they also act as the EVPs in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Their character is basically keeping discipline within the locker room and making sure what is best for business. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas viciously attacked Sting and Darby Allin right after the latter duo became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of the show.

Meanwhile, they made another change in the way they are presented during the Rampage tapings after Dynamite. Matthew and Nicholas came out with a new entrance theme song and a new titantron as well. Their old theme song, "Superkick Party," no longer seems to be in use, as they changed it to a new instrumental theme.

The clip from the Rampage tapings can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Matthew and Nicholas are expected to be Sting's final opponents at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, and now the AEW World Tag Team Championship could be on the line as well when The Icon teams up with Darby Allin.

WWE Hall of Famer feels The Young Bucks are not Sting's choice as his last opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long does not seem to be convinced by the reports of Sting choosing The Young Bucks as his final opponent at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long said:

"Well, maybe that wasn't all his decision; maybe that was somebody else's decision, too. Listen, come on! Who knows whether Tony Khan is telling the truth?"

Meanwhile, the match has not been made official yet, but with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson attacking The Icon on Dynamite, it remains to be seen when the official announcement will be made.

Do you want to see Sting choose The Young Bucks as his final rivals in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE