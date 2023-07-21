"Sports entertainment" - Wrestling veteran offers rare praise to AEW and feels 'haters' loved what happened on Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole have forged up a great and unlikely friendship ever since they were paired up to be a team to participate in the AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament.

The duo went on to win the tournament at Blood and Guts 2023 beating the team of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society. It was a great match as it involved a lot of great moves in the ring, and not only that, but the whole dynamic between Cole and MJF has elevated this partnership to new echelons.

Former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno took to Twitter to comment on the situation between the two wrestlers and praised them for putting up a great match.

He tweeted:

"I thought the #AEW haters would love the Cole/MJF stuff last night. Got the biggest pop of the night for a simple match to work. Sports entertainment."

There was a moment after the match when Adam Cole took MJF’s World title to give it to him, but MJF being himself, thought Cole was planning something behind his back to take the title. That led to the two having an awkward moment before things calmed down, and they hugged it out.

How did Adam Cole and MJF win the AEW Blind Tag Team tournament?

Adam Cole and MJF had a rollercoaster last month as a tag team, and to their credit, they were able to coexist and win it all and, in the process, gain a shot at the World Tag Team titles.

They had to overcome some tough opponents in their quest to win the tournament, and one of their hardest matches came against Big Bill and Brian Cage. Despite the size disadvantage, Cole and MJF were able to muster up the energy to pick up the win.

In the final at Blood and Guts, they faced Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. It was a hard-fought match with a lot of close calls, which also involved MJF delivering a suicide dive through the ropes, which got the loudest cheers of the night.

The match ended when Cole and MJF give a double clothesline to Daniel Garcia to pick up the win and earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles.

