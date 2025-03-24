Star speaks for the first time on AEW television; Toni Storm stunned

A major AEW name has broken silence since joining the company, as she finally cut her first promo. Toni Storm has reacted to this and had a message of her own.

Ad

Megan Bayne has been a dominant force since her debut and has already taken the fight to several former champions, including Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Kris Statlander. Interestingly, when approached by backstage interviewers for comments on her actions, she has turned a blind eye to them and has not uttered a single word.

Tonight on AEW Collision, a video package aired featuring the Megasus as she talked about her path of destruction since her arrival. Bayne called out the so-called champions she faced and how at the end of the day, she was the one who was chosen and given power. She then called herself the 'All Elite Goddess' who had made her thunderous entrance.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toni Storm responded to this as she was in disbelief at her playing god over the women's division. She had a few quips of her own, playing off of Greek Mythology for her comments, before ultimately declaring that she would come out of Dynasty as the champion.

Their match at the pay-per-view has been made official. This may be another big threat to Toni Storm's title, just a month after she defeated Mariah May for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE