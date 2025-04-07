Star wins first AEW singles title at Dynasty 2025

A top star won his first-ever singles title in AEW over three years after his debut at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. He finally managed to defeat the champion in his third attempt.

The former NXT star Adam Cole won his first singles title at Dynasty 2025. Cole made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2021, but his run has been riddled with injuries for the most part. He had yet to capture a singles title in his three years with the company.

At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship in a match with no time limit, and everyone was banned from ringside. This decision was made because their previous two title matches had ended due to outside interference and a time-limit draw, respectively.

The match at Dynasty was a lengthy back-and-forth encounter, with both men giving it their all. At the end of the bout, Adam Cole managed to capture the TNT title using several finishers, claiming his first singles title since his AEW debut.

After the match, Cole offered Garcia a handshake, and he hesitantly accepted. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what Cole has planned for his first singles title run in AEW.

