"Started throwing live rounds at each other" - Top AEW personality explains why CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley wasnt' booked for All Out

Tony Khan recently explained why CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley will take place on tonight's AEW Dynamite and not at the All Out pay-per-view.

Following Punk and Moxley's confrontation on last week's Dynamite, it was confirmed that the two world title holders will square off in a title unification bout this Wednesday instead of waiting till September.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Khan praised Moxley for his incredible run as the Interim AEW World Champion throughout the course of this summer.

"Then of course we have a world championship match tonight. We have the AEW World Champion, CM Punk wrestling the AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, who has had an amazing summer defending the championship, since the injury of [CM] Punk and it's gonna be a great match tonight. We're in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio, of course, the home state of Jon Moxley and CM Punk coming off this injury but now for the first time since our AEW Dynamite in the LA Forum, which was another one of our biggest shows, best shows we've done," said Tony Khan. [From 19:4 to 20:30]

In addition, Khan also spoke about Punk's recent return to AEW TV at the Quake by the Lake edition of Dynamite.

He further claimed that the former AEW World Champion and interim world champion couldn't be contained until All Out, hence, the title unification bout was booked for Dynamite.

"It was really great to see CM Punk return to AEW TV at Quake by the Lake and last week he came out firing. Him and Jon Moxley started throwing live rounds at each other both verbally and physically and it's just a really exciting situation. And when they came back out and started fighting again it became clear that these guys were not going to make it to All Out," added Tony Khan. [From 20:31 to 20:55]

When did CM Punk win the AEW World Championship?

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at this year's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view by beating Hangman Adam Page.

However, shortly after capturing the title, Punk injured himself and was forced to sit on the sidelines. After DoN 2022, The Second City Saint competed in just one match when he teamed up with FTR to beat The Gunn Club.

Punk's showdown against Moxley will be his return to in-ring action for the first time in months. The Death Rider has been on an absolute roll and defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the interim World Championship at Forbidden Door 2022.

