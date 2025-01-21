Statement issued on AEW star Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' health after hospitalization

AEW veteran Jake 'The Snake' Roberts was recently hospitalized, and an update has been provided on his condition. The veteran signed with the promotion in 2020.

Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts was diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalized. The veteran gave updates on his condition and explained how his symptoms occurred.

During a recent episode of The Snake Pit, Roberts revealed that he has been recovering well from the flu. The AEW manager said he's feeling almost at 100 percent and appreciated the well wishes he received.

“I think I’m finally kicking out of the flu. Feeling pretty good, feeling almost 100%. I’m doing the right stuff [to get better]. I’ve gotten a lot of well wishes, and I do appreciate them," said Jake. [H/T Fightful]

AEW veteran Jake Roberts on burying the hatchet with The Ultimate Warrior

In the early 90s, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior had real-life heat with each other after Roberts was released from the promotion due to allegations of steroid use. The AEW veteran has been vocal about how The Ultimate Warrior cost him a lot of money due to this.

Speaking to Jonah of Rewind Recap Relive, Jake Roberts recalled being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside The Ultimate Warrior in 2014. Jake Roberts said Warrior apologized for his mistakes, which surprised him.

"Felt really good, man (to bury hatchet with Ultimate Warrior at 2014 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony). Felt really good. I didn’t see that coming. I went there with all intentions of having a fight, and I was looking for him at the time. Then he tapped me on my back, I turned around, he started apologizing, and he’s saying how bad he felt about what he’d done and knew that it cost me millions. Cost me a lot of money, man...It was just so sad, you know, what happened the next day. Yeah, it was really sad. For his children to be there seeing that, just horrifying… It was bad." [H/T POST Wrestling]

We will have to wait and see when Jake 'The Snake' Roberts will make his return to AEW television this year.

