Wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently provided an update on his future with AEW and Tony Khan.

Anderson, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, joined AEW in August 2019. He has since been seen in on-screen roles alongside the now-departed Cody Rhodes and is also a part of the company's backstage team.

Speaking on the latest edition of his live zoom chat with AdFreeShows, Anderson also commented on the status of his son, Brock Anderson. The Enforcer mentioned that he is still under contract with AEW for about a year and a half. But noted that his son's contract expires before his.

"I’m hanging onto the idea that Brock [Anderson] just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation. I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months," said Arn Anderson.

Anderson added that after the expiration of his current contract with AEW, there is a high chance of him retiring. He believes by the point of his retirement, Brock Anderson will be completely ready on his own.

"I’m just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business. Hopefully, we will be able to get Brock ready for that and so 2023 should be me on the beach somewhere, more than once," added Arn Anderson. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Arn Anderson addressed Brock Anderson's lack of TV time under Tony Khan

During the same conversation, Arn Anderson discussed the lack of TV time for Brock Anderson.

He believes Tony Khan usually struggles to provide all his stars equal amount of time on TV. However, Arn and Brock seem happy to "hang on" to what they are currently doing.

"I’m sure Tony [Khan] struggles with it, trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on; we don’t want to do anything else," added Arn Anderson.

Brock was recently unsuccessful in challenging Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship on an episode of AEW Dark. The title has changed hands since then and is currently held by Wheeler Yuta.

