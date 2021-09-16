Stephen Amell reveals that he will be at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Stephen Amell has revealed on Instagram that he will be in attendance at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Amell broke the news during a conversation with his cousin, Robbie Amell, as he quipped that fans can watch him on TV before the show's next episode airs.

"You're going to be seeing me in some capacity on your television I believe on Wednesday, the 22nd," said Stephen Amell. "I'm going to be at the AEW show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows."

Amell was on Instagram Live to announce that the first three episodes of Heels will be available for free on the Starz app. CM Punk has already made a guest appearance on Heels, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will have a cameo on a future episode.

Amell said he would be at AEW "in some capacity." Does that mean he will be interacting with Punk in a segment? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

Amell has previously crossed over into the wrestling world on a few occasions. He faced Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2015, and he faced Christopher Daniels at the All in pay-per-view in 2018.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam and AEW Rampage Grand Slam will have loaded cards

Amell chose a special night to attend, as AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday will feature a stacked card.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

AEW Women's World Championship Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho

MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

CM Punk will have a live interview as a build-up to his first AEW TV match on Rampage

Then, AEW Rampage: Grand Slam will run an extra hour, and it will be loaded up to match the doubled length of the show. The following matches have been confirmed:

Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Jake Hager) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page)

CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Next week should be an interesting one to say the least for AEW, as the stacked cards for both shows should attract a huge audience.

