Released WWE employee signs with Tony Khan's AEW

Earlier on in the month, former NXT referee Stephon Smith started working AEW Dark tapings. Smith has now joined the All Elite family permanently, having signed a contract to continue his work as a referee.

Smith took to Twitter to thank the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan for the opportunity, pledging his desire to help the company continue its rise. Stephon described himself as incredibly blessed and said he had found his time there as "awesome." Fellow AEW referee Aubrey Edwards has since commented on the signing, welcoming Smith to the 'herd of zebra.'

Stephon Smith @RefStephonSmith 🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. #NewProfilePic - In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW . Big thanks to @TonyKhan 🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. #NewProfilePic - In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan 👊🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. https://t.co/Ko61Mz2tAu

Stephon Smith was a part of WWE since October 2019, until receiving his release as a part of budget cuts in August 2021.

Smith was amicable and showed appreciation for his opportunity with WWE following the cuts, taking to Twitter to thank them for the chance to work for them.

Stephon Smith was once in a tag team with AEW star Nyla Rose

NylaRBunchanumbers @NylaRoseBeast 🤷🏽‍♀️🥴 Stephon Smith @RefStephonSmith 🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. #NewProfilePic - In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW . Big thanks to @TonyKhan 🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. #NewProfilePic - In all seriousness. I’m incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of @AEW. Big thanks to @TonyKhan 👊🏿. It’s been an awesome experience and I hope to be a part of their continued success. https://t.co/Ko61Mz2tAu 🙄 my old tag partner … I can’t get rid of this dude🤷🏽‍♀️🥴 twitter.com/RefStephonSmit… 🙄 my old tag partner … I can’t get rid of this dude😑😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️🥴 twitter.com/RefStephonSmit…

Nyla Rose took to Twitter to remind fans that she and Smith had been tag partners once before. Prior to his work as a referee, Smith wrestled under the name Rump Thump and partnered up with the former AEW Women's World Champion while performing for Capitol Wrestling.

Outside of their tag team, Stephon Smith wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he reigned as the OVW Television champion. He also experienced some mid-level tag team success with Larry McHale as an NWA Fusion tag champ wrestling in NWA.

Nyla Rose wasn't alone in congratulating the new signing, with fellow referees including Bryce Remsburg and Rick Knox expressing their support for the move.

Former WWE Intercontinental champion and NXT color commentator Wade Barrett also offered congratulations, as well as fellow WWE alum Top Dolla and AEW's Baron Black.

What big free agent signings do you expect Tony Khan to make in the weeks and months ahead? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Ryan K Boman