Sting apologized to a top AEW star backstage and took the blame for a botched spot: "Sorry, I no sold your move"

A top AEW star has revealed how Sting took the blame for a botched table spot during their pay-per-view match earlier this year. Sammy Guevara disclosed that The Icon apologized for the sequence during a backstage interaction.

Earlier this year at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Guevara teamed up with Chris Jericho to take on Stinger and Darby Allin in a street fight. The match involved several high-risk spots, including The Spanish God performing the 630 on The Icon through a table.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet , Guevara disclosed that the 630 ended up being a botched spot since the 64-year-old legend was supposed to move before the former landed.

"So, the story about that. He was supposed to move. But for whatever reason, either the 630 is too fast or timing, whatever, I landed off. I remember going through the table, and I felt his body on my back. And I'm thinking, Oh, I just killed Sting. Oh, no, and like I land, kind of roll off that look at him. And then he pops up like a minute later, you know? And, like, finishes the match because he's such a pro," he said.

The Spanish God further revealed that the Hall of Famer apologized to him for not selling the effects of his maneuver and took the blame for the botch.

"But I remember for a minute, I was like, oh no. He took complete total blame for it. He was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't move,' whatever. I'm just happy he's okay. He's like, 'Sorry, I no sold your move.' And I'm like, bro, you're good. You know, like, I'm just happy you're alive." [H/T Insight]

Sting is set for an eight-man tag team match on Saturday

Stinger recently announced that he will officially retire from in-ring competition after the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. Amid his retirement tour, The Vigilante is scheduled to compete in an eight-man tag team match on Saturday at Worlds End.

He will team up with Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher.

The match was made official after a brawl between the two sides on Dynamite this week. It remains to be seen which team reigns supreme in the last AEW pay-per-view of 2023.