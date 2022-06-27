Sting seemingly makes an untimely botch during his match against the Bullet Club at Forbidden Door

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Sting stole the show right from the get-go when he jumped off the top and took out The Bullet Club during their entrance.

However, he was also involved in an untimely botch during the match. During a sequence, Sting was seemingly supposed to be in the ring with El Phantasmo. But instead, he was on the outside and only made his way back after Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks pointed it out.

The sequence seemed awkward at the time, but The Icon made up for it quite nicely as his team eventually picked up the win. Shingo Takagi got the pin for his team after hitting the Made in Japan on ELP, as the Dudes with Attitudes celebrated their win on the night.

What's next for The Young Bucks, Shingo Takagi, and others following Forbidden Door?

Heading into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Jurassic Express in a ladder match. Matt and Nick Jackson are expected to defend their titles going forward and could potentially cross paths with FTR at some point in the near future.

As for Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo, the two men will now shift their focus toward the upcoming G1 Climax tournament. This will be ELP's first G1 as he is transitioning from the junior heavyweight division to the heavyweight division.

Originally, this match was supposed to be an eight-man tag team bout also featuring Hiromu Takahashi and Hikuleo on either side. However, Takashi went down with a fever and was forced to withdraw from the match.

At the same time, The Young Bucks also reunited with The Bullet Club for one night only. But their return to the faction saw them end up on the losing side.

