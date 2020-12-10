Sting breaks silence on AEW debut

Sting broke his silence after his shocking AEW debut last week. Sting appeared in the ring after Tony Schiavone was interviewing Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. As he was last week, Sting stood stoic and silently as Arn Anderson left the ring, leaving Cody, Tony, and Sting together.

As Tony handed the mic back to Sting, a smile crept back into The Icon's face as he asked Tony to hug him. He thanked Tony for his commentary work during his career and had Tony give an "It's Stiiing" over the mic.

Sting says The Stinger is in "The Jungle" and on TNT once again

Cody thanked Sting for his assistance last week, and Sting rebutted by saying he was not there for Cody, "at least, not right now." He also said:

"There is something that makes me feel at home in this place. There is something real familiar about it. Something, really, familiar, familiar, about this place. (points to Darby Allin in the stands). As I look at ringside here, I see that the animals are the same, but different in a lot of ways. The bottom line is, I'm in the jungle. This is the jungle. And the Stinger has come full circle. The Stinger is in the jungle and on TNT once again."

'I've been wanting to share a ring with you for a very long time' - @CodyRhodes.

The crowd in attendance chanted "Welcome Back," and Cody reiterated the same, but in a bit of a sarcastic tone. Sting responded:

"Cody, I know that you know, every single thing that goes around this place. But you know me and you know what I say. The only sure about Sting is nothing's for sure. Except this! I am signed officially with AEW. And I plan on being close to the AEW Wrestling fans and in this promotion for a long time. I plan on spending a lot of time right here. But the way I choose to play it Cody is my business."

Sting pulled Cody into a bit of an uncomfortable embrace and said, "See you around, Kid." Sting left the ring as more questions arose about Sting's arrival in AEW. Will Sting take on Cody in the future? How does Darby Allin figure into the mix? But as Sting himself said, nothing's for sure.