Current Champion issues an interesting challenge to AEW veteran Sting

Sting debuted in AEW during the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite in 2020. Since then, The Icon has teamed up with Darby Allin and shocked his peers with his agility at 62 years old. He's even outperformed wrestlers three times younger than him during this time.

However, the fact that a legend such as Sting still performs results in him drawing attention from ambitious wrestlers. One such wrestler - who has completely reinvented himself recently is Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder.

Cardona spent much of 2021 creating his own wrestling story and picking up multiple Championships. The former WWE star recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting he should defend his NWA Championship against the former WCW star.

Matt Cardona has previously worked with AEW but never signed with the company. He's currently a free agent who wrestles in GCW, IMPACT, and other small promotions. It wouldn't be impossible for Cardona to face The Icon, and as such, this could even be a tease for a future match.

Matt Hardy also recently threatened Sting via Twitter

Matt Hardy and his AHFO stable have been the bane of many AEW wrestlers for months. The team usually attack wrestlers or make their lives difficult, leading up to matches. Most recently they attacked Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara after the two had a match.

The Icon stepped into the ring to chase away the attackers, as he usually does. However, as time has proven, the 62 year old will likely have to step into the ring against Andrade and Hardy if he truly wants them to back off.

Allin's pairing with the WWE Hall of Famer has brought the Daredevil far more trouble than while he was a loner. But just like The Icon, Darby Allin doesn't back down from a fight.

