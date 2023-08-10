Sting cleans house on AEW Dynamite return, coffin match announced for All In

Sting made his surprising return on AEW Dynamite when he came out to assist Darby Allin against the Mogul Embassy. He seemingly challenged them for a match at AEW All In London.

Swerve Strickland came out with AR Fox and his cohorts and started to trash talk the fans in attendance. Out came Darby and said that he was not impressed with the way Fox turned his back on him.

Strickland then proceeded to say that Allin is outnumbered to which Darby replied that he has friends of his own when the lights went off. After the lights came back, Sting was standing in the middle of the ring and started to clean the house.

With all of his team mates on the run, Strickland was left alone in the ring when the WWE Hall of Famer pulled out his baseball bat. The WCW Icon pointed to the All In sign on the rafters, seemingly challenging them to a match at the pay-per-view.

Sting and Darby to take on Fox and Strickland in a Coffin match

Immediately after the segment, it was announced that the WCW Icon and Darby Allin will take on AR Fox and Swerve Strickland in a Coffin Match at AEW All In London.

Darby is no stranger to a Coffin match as he has been involved in a lot of them over the years. He faced the likes of Brody King, Ethan Page and Andrade El Idolo in coffin matches before. His team will no doubt have the edge when it comes to who is going to come out victorious.

As for the WCW legend, this is his first appearance since the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event in June where he got injured after being hit with a 630 splash by Sammy Guevara.

With Sting possibly coming to the end of his career, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this coffin match at one of the most highly anticipated events in AEW history.

