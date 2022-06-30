"The love of the game and a phone call" - Sting comments on what made him decide to sign for AEW after his WWE run

Wrestling legend and AEW star Sting was recently interviewed by The Schmo backstage after the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Sting wrestled at the event, teaming up with Darby Allin and Shingo Takagi to defeat The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo. The Icon rolled back the years once again and played a significant role in his team picking up the win.

Speaking to The Schmo after the bout, the veteran opened up about what convinced him to sign with AEW in late 2020, following his WWE run. He said that apart from his love of pro wrestling, a call from Tony Khan made him sign for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"The love of the game and a phone call. The love of the game, of course, but Tony Khan called me and asked me if I wanted to come back and play for a little while longer and I said 'Alright, let's try this out and here I am." [0:53 to 1:08]

Sting opens up about the backstage atmosphere in AEW

Sting was also asked if being backstage in AEW reminded him of his days back in WCW. He said that while there were certain similarities because it was pro wrestling, it was a completely different atmosphere.

The Icon further noted that he was old enough to be the father of half the roster but appreciated the respect the new generation showed the veterans backstage:

"I mean, of course. This is wrestling so it's going to me reminiscent of those old days for sure but it is completely different and new, whole new generation of wrestlers and I could be dad to more than half the guys in here, maybe even grandad."

He continued:

"But I'm grateful that they have the level of respect they have for, you know, their elders and somebody like me who's trying to come back and play in the game a little while longer. And the fans, oh man, you can't beat the fans." [1:35 to 2:08]

The Stinger was also asked whether he had any message for his fans worldwide. He thanked the fans for their support over the years and also revealed a funny story about how the late Scott Hall was always the one to complain about his baseball bat shots the most.

