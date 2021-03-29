Sting confesses that his match at AEW Revolution took a toll on him

Sting made his stunning return to in-ring action with a well-received cinematic Street Fight at AEW Revolution 2021. The decision to go ahead with a cinematic match turned out to be a wise one by the AEW management as it protected the 62-year old from getting injured.

The bulk of the heavy duty action in the bout was performed by The Icon's tag team partner, TNT Champion Darby Allin, and their opponents (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks). Sting was the glue that held the match together with his experience and star presence.

Despite this, the process of shooting the match was grueling. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Sting confessed the bout '"took a toll" on him and was "taxing for his body."

"The cinematic was fun. I would like to do more of those for sure, but I came out of it in shambles. It took its toll on me. It was two nights of filming and that was pretty tough. It can be taxing on the body, especially at my age.

Sting pointed out that, unlike a typical PPV match that can last for around 30-40 minutes, the shoot of the cinematic bout lasted for 12 hours. As a result, the recovery time was also tough.

It was 12 hours instead of being in the ring for 30-40 minutes. I love filming. I have done movies and TV, and I always have fun with that stuff. The tough part was all of the hours and the recovery time."

What's next for Sting in AEW?

As of now, it doesn't seem like Sting will get back into the squared circle for another bout anytime soon. TNT Champion Darby Allin is currently embroiled in a simmering feud with Lance Archer, which has seen the latter revert to his heelish ways.

Though Sting will possibly be in the corner of Allin as his rivalry with Archer continues, the prospect of a match between Sting and The Murderhawk Monster is tempting.

Do you think Sting will get back in the ring to square off against Lance Archer? Sound off in the comments section below.