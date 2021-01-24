Sting & Darby Allin to address upcoming Street Fight on AEW Dynamite

Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin will address Team Taz on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling has announced that Sting and Allin will face Team Taz at AEW Revolution.

On All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter page, the company announced this potentially combative segment for AEW Dynamite. The company hyped up this week's show by confirming a few segments for Wednesday night. Sting is an iconic wrestler who hasn't wrestled since 2015, and Allin is the reigning AEW TNT Champion.

In the post, AEW announced that Allin and Sting will discuss the upcoming Street Fight. The duo will probably share their thoughts on the announcement. Many fans are curious to know how Sting feels about the match.

Sting has been aligned with Allin since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling. The two men have been opposed by Taz, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in recent weeks. This conflict came to a head when Sting interjected in the Allin's TNT Championship Match against Cage. "The Icon" struck Starks with a bat when he tried to interfere.

Jon Moxley will also appear on AEW Dynamite to address the Beach Break main event

AEW Beach Break

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been on a war path since he was screwed out of the gold at "Winter Is Coming". He has also been the victim of the Bullet Club reunion between Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. On this week's AEW Dynamite, he challenged Omega to a match, and he told the champion to bring his friends with him.

Following The Super Elite's attack on Penta El Zero M later in the night, it was announced that Moxley would team with Rey Fenix and PAC to face Omega and The Good Brothers at AEW Beach Break. Ahead of this huge main event , fans have to wonder what Moxley thinks of his partners heading into this showdown.

Mox and PAC have clashed in the past, as they've faced off a few times in AEW. Fenix and Penta saved Moxley from The Super Elite two weeks ago. It will be intriguing to find out what exactly "The Purveyor of Violence" has to say on the next episode of AEW Dynamite.