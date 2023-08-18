Sting and Darby Allin invade AEW star's wrestling school and attack him

Darby Allin and Sting brought the fight to AR Fox in his own territory ahead of their match at AEW All In.

Redemption may be the name of the game in this situation, as the pair made up for the Mogul Embassy's attack on Nick Wayne two weeks ago. Wayne was attacked in his late father's wrestling school.

Darby Allin, skateboard in hand and Sting with his baseball bat, made a surprise visit to the wrestling school where AR Fox was a trainer. Allin walked up to ringside, which provided enough distraction for Sting to grab Fox from behind and choke him with his bat. This allowed Darby to head to the top rope for his Coffin Drop.

In less than ten days, the Stinger and Allin will get to face Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in the ring. Allin will finally get to settle his grudge with Fox, who he considered to be a mentoring figure in the past.

Fans will also see the WWE Hall of Famer return to the ring in AEW since his frightening ladder fall almost two months ago.

